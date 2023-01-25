© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Courts

Antigo man sent to prison on child pornography charge

WXPR | By John Burton
Published January 25, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST
gavel-3577255_1280.jpg
Pixabay.com Quince Media
/

An Antigo Man will serve ten years in federal prison on a charge of possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Wisconsin says 45 year old Kelly Schultz will be on supervised release for another 20 years after his prison time.

Schultz had pleaded guilty in August of last year.

In 2017, law enforcement learned Schultz was posing as a teenage girl on-line.

He was reportedly trying to get a teenage boy to send him sexually explicit images.

Law enforcement searched Schultz’s home as part of the investigation.

The search turned up child pornography stored on CDs and DVDs.

Tags
Crime & Courts WXPR Newslaw enforcementFederal Court
John Burton
See stories by John Burton
Related Content