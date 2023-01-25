Antigo man sent to prison on child pornography charge

An Antigo Man will serve ten years in federal prison on a charge of possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Wisconsin says 45 year old Kelly Schultz will be on supervised release for another 20 years after his prison time.

Schultz had pleaded guilty in August of last year.

In 2017, law enforcement learned Schultz was posing as a teenage girl on-line.

He was reportedly trying to get a teenage boy to send him sexually explicit images.

Law enforcement searched Schultz’s home as part of the investigation.

The search turned up child pornography stored on CDs and DVDs.