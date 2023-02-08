Man convicted in Antigo stabbing death

A jury in Langlade County finds a man guilty of first degree murder.

The jury this week considered the fate of 39 year old Derek Goplin, who was accused of stabbing to death his mother, 63 year old Susan Reese, in Antigo.

Goplin fled after the stabbing in late 2021, and was captured a few days later in Racine County.

Online court records show the jury returned the guilty verdict after less than two hours of deliberation.

First degree murder has a mandatory sentence of life in prison, although a judge can set a date when release on extended supervision can be considered.

A pre-sentence investigation has been requested.