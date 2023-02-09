DOJ announces domestic abuse charges in three counties against Vilas County man

A Lac du Flambeau man is facing 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery in three counties.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charges against Frank Schuman Thursday.

The DOJ says the incidents happened over nine months against three different people.

Schuman faces charges in Oneida, Vilas, and Outagamie counties.

According to the criminal complaints, Schuman allegedly broke one person’s jaw and sexually assaulted them, repeatedly assaulted and choked another person, and physically assaulted a third person leaving bruises on their face, torso, and legs.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call DCI at 608-266-1671.

Schuman has been found guilty of domestic abuse before.

In 2018 in Vilas County, a jury found him guilty of three counts of misdemeanor battery. He was sentenced to 8 months in county jail.