Tomahawk man again receives a 14 year sentence for assault at a Rhinelander area school

A new trial and a second conviction led to the same sentence for a Tomahawk man accused of a sexual assault at a Rhinelander area school.

On Friday, 69 year old Stavros Iliopoulos was sentenced to 14 years in prison, to be followed by 16 years extended supervision.

The sentence was handed down by Oneida County Circuit Judge Michael Bloom.

Iliopoulos was found guilty of 1st degree sexual assault of a child, false imprisonment and child enticement.

The assault had been reported at Northwoods Community Elementary School in 2018.

Iliopoulos was a contracted employee of a janitorial firm at the time.

Iliopoulos had previously been convicted and sentenced to 14 years, but that conviction was thrown out because Iliopoulos claimed his lawyer had not been effective.

A new trial was ordered, and Iliopoulos was found guilty by a jury for a second time in December.