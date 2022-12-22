Tomahawk man convicted again in sexual assault at a Rhinelander area school

A new trial led to the same result for a Tomahawk man accused of a sexual assault at a Rhinelander area school.

Stavros Iliopoulos, 69, was found guilty of 1st degree sexual assault of a child, false imprisonment and child enticement.

Electronic court records show an Oneida County Circuit Court Jury returned the verdicts Wednesday just after 5:00 p.m..

The assault had been reported at Northwoods Community Elementary School in 2018.

Iliopoulos had previously been convicted and sentenced to 14 years, but that conviction was thrown out because Iliopoulos claimed his lawyer had not been effective.

A new trial was ordered, and the jury heard the evidence this week.

Iliopoulos will now need to be sentenced again.

Oneida County Circuit Judge Michael Bloom set sentencing for February 8th.