Attorney General pushes for more crime lab staffing during Wausau visit

Wisconsin’s Attorney General hopes to see more staffing for crime labs in the state.

Attorney General Josh Kaul visited the Wausau Crime Lab to make that point, flanked by police chiefs and district attorneys from around the area.

Kaul saying, "We hope that the legislature will see the importance of these investments. Our labs work in conjunction with law enforcement, prosecutors, courts, to make sure that the criminal justice process is moving forward swiftly."

Kaul hoping that by increasing staffing in those departments, reports will be more accurate, and kits will be tested more quickly and efficiently. While the budget must be approved by the state legislature, Kaul said that once the people see the plan, there should be no issue getting the funding.