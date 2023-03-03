School threat case resolved in Oneida County Circuit Court

A man accused of making a threat which caused a couple of Northwoods school districts to close down for a day has pled no contest, but could clear his record if he stays out of trouble.

Online court records show 19 year old Adam Bauman of Woodruff pled no contest to making a terrorist threat in Oneida County Circuit Court.

A charge of bail jumping was dismissed.

Bauman was sentenced to three years of probation, with credit for 80 days already served in jail.

He cannot have any contact with victims, must get a mental health assessment, and cannot go on the premises of Lakeland Union High School unless it’s approved by administration.

Bauman’s record will be expunged if he completes probation successfully.

Last June, The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the Minocqua Police Department received word of a threat against school officials at Three Lakes High School and Lakeland Union High School.

Both districts closed their buildings for the day as a result.