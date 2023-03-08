© 2023 WXPR
Crime & Courts

Judge advances case against Newbold Supervisor accused of election fraud

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 8, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST
James Staskiewicz

Court action will go forward for a member of the Newbold Town Board accused of forging signatures on his campaign papers.

Online court records show 69 year old James Staskiewicz waived his preliminary hearing this week on felony counts of Misconduct in Public Office and Election Fraud.

A judge ruled there’s enough evidence for the case to go forward, and scheduled Staskiewicz to enter a plea March 27th.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release last month that Staskiewicz was arrested in connnection with his effort to run for reelection.

The sheriff’s office says Staskiewicz admitted to having forged signatures.

John Burton
