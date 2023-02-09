© 2023 WXPR
Election

Town of Newbold Supervisor accused of forging signatures on campaign papers

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 9, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST
James Staskiewicz.jpg
Oneida County Sheriff's Office
/
James Staskiewicz

A member of the Newbold Town Board has been arrested after being accused of forging signatures on his campaign papers.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 69 year old James Staskiewicz of Newbold was arrested Wednesday in connection with his effort to run for reelection.

The sheriff’s office says Staskiewicz admitted to having forged signatures.

Accusations include seven counts of Forgery, one count of Election Fraud, and one count of Misconduct in Public Office.

Staskiewicz is due in Oneida County Circuit Court this afternoon.

John Burton
