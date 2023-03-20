© 2023 WXPR
Crime & Courts

Langlade Co. Jail asks for the public’s help finding missing inmate

Published March 20, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT
The Langlade County Jail is asking the public for information about an inmate that did not return from Huber work release.

The sheriff’s office reports Carlos A. Roche, 45 years old, left the jail Friday March 17, 2023 in the afternoon and did not return.

Roche is serving a revoked sentence for bail jumping and was granted Huber Law release privileges.

He is described as 5 foot 11 inches, 210 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information can contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at 715-627-6411, Option 1 or Langlade County Crime Stoppers at 715-627-6245.

