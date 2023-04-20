Marathon County woman missing

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding 47 year old Tara Sullivan of Weston.

Public information officer Sara Severson says officers found her cell phone in the Town of Ringle, and tried to return it to her.

“As they arrived at the home she was not home, and the deputies discovered some suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearing”, said Severson.

An attempt to locate was quickly put out to area departments, and later in the day her car was found.

“Off duty officers with the Wausau Police Department were traveling on Highway 29 in Shawano county, and saw Tara’s unoccupied vehicle parked on the side of the road.” said Severson.

She says they're asking anyone who may have had contact with Sullivan in the last two weeks to reach out.

“If anyone knows Tara well, if they’ve had contact with her in the past two weeks, we ask you to please contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, so you can talk to one of our investigators”

Anyone with information on Tara Sullivan is asked to call law enforcement.