Names released in Lac du Flambeau stabbing

Police have released the name of a man stabbed to death in Lac du Flambeau, and the person arrested in the case.

Lac du Flambeau police say 38 year old Joshua Hart was stabbed with a large butcher knife Saturday night.

Hart was able to give officers the name of his assailant when they arrived at the scene of the stabbing.

Hart was sent by ambulance to Howard Young Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Hart had three children.

20 year old Matthew L. T. Allen was later arrested in the stabbing.

He is being held in the Vilas County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.