Consumers warned of the menace of rogue credit-repair firms

Just in time for the new year, scammers have found a new way to dupe consumers.

The American Association of Consumer Credit Professionals - best known as the AACCP - has issued a warning about rogue credit repair firms, whose shady practices prey on consumers who are trying to repair their credit and rebuild their lives.

Michael Claunch - the principal at Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm Emergent Strategies - said scammers continue working the phones, despite a federal judge's landmark ruling.

"Essentially, this declares that the law of the land," said Claunch, "is that if a credit repair company uses telemarketing, either in an outgoing solicitation or referrals through the phones, then they have to wait six months before they can bill a consumer."

Claunch said consumers should always be suspicious of unsolicited calls and texts promising things that seem too good to be true.

There are reputable credit-repair firms who truly want to help rebuild your credit score. Claunch said AACCP is a good place to start if you're in the market to rebuild damaged credit, along with others.

"Look at the Federal Trade Commission as well as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to understand your rights in this marketplace," said Claunch. "The reality is that repairing your credit is time consuming, and it's confusing, and there are reputable players that can help consumers advocate for themselves."

Consumers who understand their rights and the law are well on their way to repairing a low credit score and protecting themselves from falling victim to bad actors who cannot follow the rules.