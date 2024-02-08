Names of those involved in Rhinelander area shootout released

We now know the name of a man who died after reportedly exchanging gunfire with police just outside of Rhinelander last month, as well as the names of the officers involved.

Steven Kincaid, age 33, was found dead after a tactical unit was able to get into the home in the 1600 block of River Street in the Town of Crescent.

It started with two hang-up 911 calls, which lead to officers conducting a welfare check.

Three Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies and two Rhinelander police officers responded to the residence. Their names are:

· Oneida County Sheriff’s Office personnel

o Sergeant Thomas Williams, over 9 years of law enforcement experience

o Deputy Michael Bedish, over 3.5 years of law enforcement experience

o Deputy Cole Lehman, over 1 year of law enforcement experience

· Rhinelander Police Department personnel

o Sergeant Christie Kondzela, over 10 years of law enforcement experience

o Officer Graeme Biskobing, over 1 year of experience

Officers determined there were two people inside.

They were met with gunfire when they went into the home, and one of the deputies returned fire.

Kincaid reportedly kept shooting at officers from the second level of the house, and gunfire was exchanged.

Eventually, the second person in the residence came out and was evaluated by emergency medical services.

A tactical team entered the house and located Kincaid, who was deceased.

Rhinelander officers were wearing body cams, and squad cameras were also in place.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

Once they finish their report, it will be turned over to the Oneida County District Attorney.