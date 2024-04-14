Shooting death in Park Falls

State investigators will look into a shooting death which happened in Park Falls over the weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation will handle the investigation into the death Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 4:00 P.M., Park Falls Police got a report of shots fire near the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North in Park Falls.

Officers found a deceased adult with multiple gunshot wounds.

A handgun was found at the scene, and a suspect was taken into custody.

There is not believed to any danger to the public.

A number of agencies provided assistance.

The Department of Criminal Investigation will turn over findings to the Price County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

