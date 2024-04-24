DOJ names suspect in deadly Park Falls shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice named the suspect in a deadly shooting in Price County earlier this month.

As WXPR previously reported, the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting death in Park Falls that happened on April 13th.

The DOJ says officers with the Park Falls Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on 2nd Avenue.

An adult with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead. A handgun was also found at the scene.

TheDOJ says Christopher Dyer, 50, was taken into custody on an anticipated First-Degree Homicide Charge.