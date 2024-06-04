Rhinelander Country Club leadership talks about damage from vandalism spree

Last Friday morning didn't go as expected for those at the Rhinelander Country Club, instead of preparing for tee times when the sun rose the club was disappointed to see the damage done.

With one cart in Boom Lake, another flipped, and four others damaged it was a rough start to the morning.

Two suspects ages 17 and 15 have been identified and arrested.

When it was all said and done there was an estimated $70,000 in damages.

Rhinelander Country Club Board President Shane Sparks says when his phone rang that early in the morning he knew something was wrong.

Sparks said, “Anytime you get a phone call at 6-15 in the morning from your head pro you know there's not good news on the other end of that phone call. Thankfully it was just carts that was damaged, nothing significant to the golf course, but it's still seventy thousand dollars worth of damage that's been done. That you know, thankfully we have good insurance and hopefully that will take care of it."

Other damages included surrounding property of the country club, and boats docked nearby.