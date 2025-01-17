Wisconsin Supreme Court won't consider Minocqua child sexual assault case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will not consider an appeal from a man convicted of child sexual assault in Oneida County.

32-year-old Brandon Darnick had been convicted by an Oneida County jury in 2019 for an assault that occurred in 2013.

Darnick’s conviction resulted from a state effort to catch up on testing a backlog of sexual assault test kits.

For years, the sexual assault of a child in Minocqua went unsolved as a sexual assault kit sat in storage.

Darnick was sentenced to 25 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years extended supervision.

Darnick appealed on several grounds, but the court of appeals upheld his conviction.

Now, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to review the case further, meaning Darnick’s conviction will remain in place.