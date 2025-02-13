Teenager to stay in adult court in death of a youth prison counselor in Lincoln County

An inmate charged in the death of a counselor at a juvenile facility in Lincoln County will stay in adult court.

A Lincoln County Judge ruled Wednesday that 16-year-old Javarius Hurd will remain in the adult court system.

Hurd was initially charged as an adult due to the severity of the charges he is facing, 1st degree reckless homicide and two counts of battery by a prisoner.

The defense had argued for a ‘reverse waiver’, which would have sent Hurd back into the juvenile system.

The judge rejected that request.

Hurd is accused in the death of 49-year-old counselor Corey Proulx at the Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake schools in Irma.

Proulx fell and hit his head on concrete pavement after authorities say he was punched by Hurd last June.

A second inmate also faces charges in the case.

17-year-old Rian Nyblom is charged with being a party to felony murder-battery and being a party to battery by a prisoner.