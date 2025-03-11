Forest County woman charged with stealing $95,000 from elderly father

A Forest County woman is being charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her elderly father.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charge against Heather Robinson, 43, of Laona on Tuesday.

She’s been charged with one count of theft – business setting (>$10,000 - $100,000), crime against an elder or disabled person, for allegedly stealing more than $95,000 from her elderly father.

Robinson was appointed guardian of her father, who lives in a private long-term care nursing facility in Forest County.

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson was responsible for making her father’s rental payment to the facility from his account.

The rent was past due as there was insufficient funds in her father’s account.

As stated in the criminal complaint, an investigation uncovered Robinson stole $95,446.02 from her father’s bank account between September 20th, 2023, and October 8th, 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, $67,102.15 of the total amount was used for online gambling.

This case was investigated by DCI. The Vilas County District Attorney is prosecuting this case.

Robinson is due in court for an initial appearance on April 15, 2025.

People that suspect they are a victim or know someone who might be a victim of elder abuse can learn more at https://reportelderabusewi.org/report-elder-abuse/ and make a report through Wisconsin Elder Abuse Hotline at 1-833-586-0107.