Bond of $250,000 set for Merrill man accused of murder

A bond of $250,000 has been set for a Merrill man accused of murder.

25-year-old Austin Stevenson has been charged with first degree intentional homicide and burglary in Lincoln County Circuit Court.

Thats after 48-year-old John Stevenson was found dead last Tuesday evening.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office had responded to request for a welfare check in the Township of Corning Tuesday evening after John Stevenson didn’t show up to work and hadn’t been heard from.

Austin Stevenson made his initial appearance in Lincoln County Circuit Court Friday.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 24th.