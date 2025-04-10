© 2025 WXPR
Case moves forward against St Germain man accused of murder

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 10, 2025 at 7:57 AM CDT
James Johnson
James Johnson

A Vilas County Judge finds enough evidence to go forward with a murder case against a St. Germain man.

56-year-old James Johnson is accused of stabbing to death his sister, 61-year-old Kelly Johnson.

She was found dead March 21st in the Town of Cloverland.

Johnson waived his preliminary hearing yesterday in Vilas County Circuit Court.

Arraignment, at which Johnson will enter a plea, is scheduled for April 21st.

Johnson is being held on a $1-million-dollar cash bond.
