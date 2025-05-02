Wisconsin Supreme Court has new Chief Justice

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court has a new Chief Justice.

Ann Walsh Bradley began her term as chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court Thursday.

She was elected by fellow members of the court.

Bradley did not seek re-election this year and will serve as Chief Justice until June 30th, when her term on the court expires.

“I am honored to serve as chief justice and to help guide the important work of our court system,” said Chief Justice Bradley. “I’m grateful to my colleagues for their trust, and I want to extend sincere thanks to Justice Ziegler for her service and leadership over the past four years.”

Bradley succeeds Justice Annette Ziegler as Chief Justice.

Ziegler remains on the court.

Justice Jill Karofsky will then when Chief Justice Bradley leaves the position.

The chief justice serves as the administrative head of Wisconsin’s judicial system and works closely with court leadership statewide.