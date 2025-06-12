© 2025 WXPR
Wisconsin joins lawsuit over 23andMe data

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 12, 2025 at 6:54 AM CDT
The genetic testing company 23andMe is filing for bankruptcy.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
Wisconsin has joined a coalition of 28 states trying to stop the sale of personal genetic information collected by 23andMe.

The company was a popular direct-to-consumer DNA testing company.

It filed for bankruptcy and is now trying to sell assets.

That includes genetic and health data.

The states argue that this kind of information—biological samples, DNA data, health-related traits, and medical records—is too sensitive to be sold without each person’s express, informed consent.

“Consumers’ genetic information shouldn’t be able to be sold off without their consent,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Such highly sensitive information should be protected.”

Joining Attorney General Kaul in this lawsuit are the attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.
