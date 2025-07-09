Price County D.A. position remains vacant

The search goes on for a new Price County District Attorney.

The Governor’s office started seeking applications for the position in early June, but the post has not yet been filled.

Former District Attorney Matthew McElroy resigned before his term ended.

The new Price County D.A. will serve the rest of a term that ends in January of 2029.

Applications to be Price County District Attorney will be sought on a rolling basis until the vacancy is filled.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website here.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov.