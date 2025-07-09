© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Price County D.A. position remains vacant

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 9, 2025 at 6:55 AM CDT
Price County Courthouse
American Courthouses website
Price County Courthouse

The search goes on for a new Price County District Attorney.

The Governor’s office started seeking applications for the position in early June, but the post has not yet been filled.

Former District Attorney Matthew McElroy resigned before his term ended.

The new Price County D.A. will serve the rest of a term that ends in January of 2029.

Applications to be Price County District Attorney will be sought on a rolling basis until the vacancy is filled.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website here.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov.
Tags
Crime & Courts Price countyCourtWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content