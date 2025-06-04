© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Price County District Attorney leaving office

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 4, 2025 at 6:52 AM CDT
pixabay.com Activedia

 Price County will need a new District Attorney.

Governor Tony Evers has announced he is seeking applicants for the position.

Current District Attorney Matthew McElroy is resigning effective June 7th.

The new Price County D.A. will serve the rest of a term that ends in January of 2029.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website here.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Fri., June 27, 2025.
Tags
Local News Price countyCourtWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required