Price County District Attorney leaving office

Price County will need a new District Attorney.

Governor Tony Evers has announced he is seeking applicants for the position.

Current District Attorney Matthew McElroy is resigning effective June 7th.

The new Price County D.A. will serve the rest of a term that ends in January of 2029.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website here.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Fri., June 27, 2025.