Victims identified in Portage County shootings

The two people shot to death in Portage County over the weekend have been identified as the parents of the suspect.

Police had gone to a home in the Town of New Hope Sunday evening for a welfare check.

53-year-old Dale Shulfer was found dead in the front yard, and 52-year-old Paula Shulfer was inside the house.

35-year-old John Shulfer was armed and shot by police.

He was taken to a hospital and has been booked on homicide charges.

Two children inside were not harmed and were released to a family member.