Drug death in Rhinelander leads to reckless homicide conviction

An Oneida County jury convicts a woman of reckless homicide as a party to the crime after a Rhinelander man died of a drug overdose.

The jury returned the guilty verdict against 44-year-old Andrea Walker of Bangor, Wisconsin, Friday afternoon after a week-long trial.

Walker was accused of helping connect the Rhinelander man up with the drugs that killed him.

He died days after a trip to western Wisconsin to obtain the drugs.

The 45-year-old Rhinelander man died of a mix of methamphetamine and fentanyl in January of 2023.

Walker will be sentenced on October 10th.