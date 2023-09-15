"Light Up the Night" recovery event takes place in Rhinelander

With September marking Recovery Month, several groups in the Northwoods are bringing light to important topics.

Thursday marked the fifth year of "Light Up the Night" at Hodag Park in Rhinelander, with dozens of panels there to share resources for those who need it.

"Whatever they have with their mental health, and their AODA concerns, whether that be they're addicted to alcohol, they're addicted to methamphetamine, just to have that connection with somebody else that can understand exactly what it is they're going through," said Angel Swenson, a peer support specialist with the Human Service Center.

For some at their panel, recovery has been a big part of their lives.

Stories being shared among those in attendance are part of what can be described as shedding stigmas on certain topics.

"When you hear about a methamphetamine addict or a 'tweaker,' you get scared, like, 'Oh my goodness, that is a really bad, serious criminal.' Unfortunately, they suffer from the disease of addiction, and they can recover," said Treniece Price, representing Crystal Meth Anonymous, and told News 9 she is a recovering addict.

This event has billed itself as being for everyone in the community, since issues like mental health or substance abuse can affect everyone.

"A lot of younger generations have parents who are addicts, that are ashamed to talk about it. It's just good to be here to see the younger generation here actually, and be able to spread the word to them as well," Swenson said.

With an emphasis on community, there's no limit to the impacts that can be had.

"If I can recover, anybody can, but I didn't do this alone," Price said.

If you'd like more information on how you can help yourself or a friend recover, you can contact your local health department.