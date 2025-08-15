Suspect in custody after Woodruff stabbing

A suspect sought after a stabbing in Woodruff is in custody.

Woodruff Police announced they were looking for 36-year-old Scott Moxham after a stabbing at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Rudolph Road and Woodridge Lane in the Town of Woodruff.

He was described as armed and dangerous.

Word came Friday morning that he was taken into custody without incident.

The stabbing victim had to be taken by air to a medical facility for treatment.

Woodruff Police Department extended thanks to the Minocqua Police Department, Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Lac du Flambeau Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rhinelander Police Department for their assistance in the investigation and apprehension of the suspect.