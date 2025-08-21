Wausau Fire Department division chief facing multiple charge related to misconduct in public office and theft

The division chief in charge of the Wausau Fire Department’s emergency medical program is being charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charges against Jared Thompson Thursday.

According to DCI, Thompson was solely responsible for ordering fentanyl and other controlled substances used to treat pain.

DCI said, according to the criminal complaint, "Thompson was solely responsible for ordering fentanyl and other controlled substances. The criminal complaint alleges that, between Jan. 1, 2025 through June 16, 2025, approximately 486 vials of hydromorphone and approximately 612 vials of fentanyl purchased by the Wausau Fire Department were either unaccounted for and/or diverted.

For comparison, in 2023, the department purchased approximately 11 vials of hydromorphone and approximately 92 vials of fentanyl.”

Thompson is being charged with misconduct in public office and theft of controlled substances.

DCI says it initiated its investigation following concerns raised by the Wausau Fire Department.

The Wausau Fire Department is cooperating with this investigation.

This investigation was led by DCI with assistance from the Mountain Bay Metro Police Department and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Marathon County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.