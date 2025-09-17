Judge rejects sentence modification for Ashlee Martinson

An Oneida County Judge denies a request to reduce the sentence for a woman convicted of killing her parents east of Rhinelander.

Ashlee Martinson was 17 years old in 2015, when she shot her stepfather and then stabbed her mother.

Martinson’s defense had said abuse in the home led to the killings.

The now 27-year-old asked the court for a reduction in her 23-year-sentence in June.

Online court records show an Oneida County Judge denied the request earlier this month.