Man in custody after a chase in Forest County

A suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase in Forest County.

Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m., an off-duty deputy saw a blue Audi heading north on Highway 55 at a high rate of speed and called it in to dispatch.

Deputies responded and a couple of patrol vehicles began to try to catch up with the driver.

One patrol car was disabled when it hit a deer.

The Audi hit speeds over 110 miles an hour, passing vehicles with its lights turned off.

The chase ended in a parking lot in Crandon, where Mason Spray of Deerbrook was taken into custody.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Forest County Community for their patience during this incident.

They also thanked the drivers that came forward providing statements regarding what they observed while on the roadway during this incident.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who would like to provide a statement regarding their observations during this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office.