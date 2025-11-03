Former head of Antigo Fire Department Cadet Program found not guilty

An Antigo man who led the Antigo Fire Department Cadet Program has been found not guilty, after a trial wrapped up Friday.

John A. Krueger, 46, was acquitted of felony sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children and misconduct of authority and three misdemeanors charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Sgt. Justin Grones received a report Krueger was having inappropriate contact with teenagers through his work with the Antigo Fire Department Cadet Program. Krueger created and led the program.

Police spoke to two victims who said Krueger grabbed their butts and made them feel uncomfortable. One of the victims was under 18.

Krueger's attorneys argued that actions were essentially horseplay and did not "cross the line."

Friday, he was found not guilty on all charges.