Lincoln County Courthouse to close Thursday morning for training exercise

Lincoln County emergency workers will be training for something they hope never happens.

An active threat exercise will be done Thursday morning at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The training will feature realistic scenarios, including the use of blank ammunition.

Those in the area may hear loud noises and see an increased presence of emergency vehicles and personnel.

Law enforcement will maintain a secure perimeter and ensure safety throughout the event.

To ensure a safe and uninterrupted training environment, the Lincoln County Court House will be closed to the public from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. Thursday.

Members of the public who have business with any of these departments are encouraged to plan accordingly and adjust their visit schedules to avoid these closure periods.