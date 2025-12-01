© 2025 WXPR
Woman accused of bringing drugs into Gogebic County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published December 1, 2025 at 6:53 AM CST
Rachael Porter
Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team
Rachael Porter

Drug investigators in the western U.P. have arrested a woman they say was bringing drugs to Gogebic County.

The Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team says they learned 32-year-old Rachael Porter was getting methamphetamine from Oneida County.

They heard she was traveling through Iron County, and would be entering Gogebic County the evening of November 22nd.

Police made contact with Porter in Ironwood, and a K-9 detected drugs in the vehicle.

Investigators say a search found meth and cocaine.

Porter was arraigned in 98th District Court in Gogebic County on multiple drug counts and for operating under the influence.

She may face charges in other jurisdictions as well.
Tags
Crime & Courts Gogebic CountydrugsDrug abuseMethmethamphetamineWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
