Lac du Flambeau man accused of being a 'straw buyer' for a firearm purchase

A Federal Grand Jury indicts a Lac du Flambeau man for allegedly being a straw buyer for a firearm purchase.

27-year-old Alizay Doss is charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Doss reportedly told a firearm dealer he was buying the weapon for himself, when it was actually for someone else.

The incident was in March.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Wisconsin says the indictment was handed down by a grand jury this week.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Lac du Flambeau Police, and the ATF were all involved in the investigation.