Children removed in Lincoln County neglect case

Eight kids are in protective custody and their parents under arrest in Lincoln County.

On Friday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office got word of the case when one of the kids went to a neighbor asking for food.

The parents had apparently left eight young kids alone in an R/V while they traveled to get marijuana.

Investigation showed the parents would discipline the kids by punching or kicking them, or by putting them outside while not properly dressed.

The children were removed.

When the parents arrived at the residence, they were both arrested for physical abuse of a child, child neglect, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It was also learned that the R/V the family was staying in did not have heat.

The children were temporarily relocated while child protective services is working to find a more suitable place for them to stay.

Five dogs were also removed and transported to the Lincoln County Humane Society.

The parents were later booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

All names are being withheld to protect the identity of the children.