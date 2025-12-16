Suspect arrested in an attack in Lac du Flambeau

A suspect is in custody after an attack in Lac du Flambeau.

Early Saturday afternoon, Lac du Flambeau Police and Vilas County Deputies got a report of a possible homicide in the Town of Lac du Flambeau.

Officers found the victim, still alive but unconscious and suffering from severe head trauma.

Help was provided to the victim immediately, and the victim was transported via helicopter to a medical facility.

Officers say the victim was targeted, and the attack was by a lone assailant who is in custody.

They stressed there is no danger to the community.

A number of agencies helped at the scene.