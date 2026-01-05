Former Merrill School employee accused of misusing funds convicted of misdemeanor

A former Merrill Area Public School employee has been fined $500, along with fees and surcharges, after accusations of misusing school funds.

Dale Bergman, 55, previously served as the district's director of buildings and grounds.

Court documents revealed that Bergman was accused of using school funds to purchase a $1,500 air conditioner and other items for personal use at his home.

Court records show restitution was paid.

Initially charged with misconduct in office, Bergman resigned in February 2024.

He entered a "no contest" plea to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge and was ordered to pay the fine.