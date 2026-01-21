Shawano man sent to prison for creating child pornography

A Shawano man receives a 15-year federal prison term for producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin says the case against Brandon Boogren came to light because of an investigation in Texas.

A search of a suspect’s phone in Texas turned up videos of child pornography created in the Shawano area.

The video depicted Boogren and involved a 2-and-a-half-year-old child.

A judge called Boogren’s crime horrendous and extremely serious.

After his 15-year sentence, Boogren will be on supervised release for another five years.