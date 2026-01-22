Price County man charged after deadly crash

A Price County man faces charges after a crash in August that resulted in the deaths of two people.

Lance Walcisak of Kennan was charged with two counts of second-degree reckless homicide and other charges last week.

Walcisak appeared in court Tuesday for his initial appearance and is currently free on a $5,000 cash bond.

Sheriff Brian Schmidt said the sheriff's office was notified of the crash at approximately 9:43 a.m. on August 28.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a semi at the intersection of State Highways 13 and 111 in the Town of Worcester, south of Phillips.

Two of the three people in the pickup died.

No future court dates have been scheduled at this time.