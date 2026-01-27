Mental responsibility trial delayed for teen who caused the death of a youth councilor in Lincoln County

The mental responsibility trial for a teen who caused the death of a counselor at Wisconsin’s youth prison in Lincoln County will be pushed back.

17-year-old Javarius Hurd pled guilty to second degree reckless homicide and battery by a prisoner, but claimed he was not responsible due to mental disease or defect.

A trial had been scheduled for February on whether Hurd should go to prison or be sent to a mental institution.

A pre-trial hearing was held recently as the parties considered the jury pool for the case.

A number of potential jurors were eliminated.

The defense and prosecution agreed the trial should be pushed back to petition more jurors.

A judge agreed with the request and ordered a continuance.

A new trial date has not yet been set.

Hurd is accused in the death of counselor Corey Proulx, who was struck by Hurd and died after falling and hitting his head in June of 2024