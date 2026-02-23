Man taken into custody after chase ends in Oneida County

A man fleeing police finally got stopped when one of the tires came off.

On February 18th at 12:22 p.m., the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office got word Crandon Police were chasing a vehicle that was about to enter Oneida County on Highway 8.

The vehicle was said to be all over the road at speeds around 95 miles per hour.

A tire came off and the vehicle hit the ditch near the intersection of Browns Road and Highway 8.

The driver would not follow commands, and numerous Pepperball rounds were fired.

That didn’t work, so an arrest team was formed and the driver was removed from the vehicle.

Highway 8 was shut down for about 50 minutes during the incident last Wednesday.

Assisting the Crandon Police Department at the scene was the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Rhinelander Police Department, Three Lakes Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Oneida County Ambulance.