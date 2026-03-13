© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Minnesota man charged after reportedly traveling to Rhinelander seeking sex with a minor

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 13, 2026 at 7:49 AM CDT
commons.wikimedia.org

A Minnesota man faces a federal charge after reportedly traveling to Rhinelander seeking to have sex with a minor.

37-year-old Creighton Mithaugen of Faribault, Minnesota, is charged with traveling across state lines to have illicit sexual conduct.

The indictment says the incident happened on February 11th.

The charge against him is the result of an investigation conducted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Rhinelander Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

This investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Tags
Crime & Courts Rhinelander Police DeptRhinelander Police DepartmentOneida County Sheriffoneida county sheriff's officewisconsin department of justicechild sex crimeWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate