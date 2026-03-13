Minnesota man charged after reportedly traveling to Rhinelander seeking sex with a minor

A Minnesota man faces a federal charge after reportedly traveling to Rhinelander seeking to have sex with a minor.

37-year-old Creighton Mithaugen of Faribault, Minnesota, is charged with traveling across state lines to have illicit sexual conduct.

The indictment says the incident happened on February 11th.

The charge against him is the result of an investigation conducted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Rhinelander Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

This investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.