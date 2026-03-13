New Price County District Attorney named

Price County has a new district attorney.

Governor Tony Evers announced Alexis Nash has been named to the post.

She fills a vacancy created by the resignation of former Price County District Attorney Matthew McElroy.

Nash will serve the remainder of an unexpired term that ends January of 2029.

“Alexis Nash’s years of service and commitment to justice and collaboration will serve the Price County community well,” said Gov. Evers.

Applications for the Price County DA position were first sought starting in June of last year.

The application deadline was extended after a suitable candidate could not be found.

Since 2023, Nash has served as an assistant district attorney in the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

“Alexis Nash will serve the people of Price County with honor and integrity as their next district attorney,” said former Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm. “As a prosecutor in Milwaukee County, Alexis has ensured justice for the victims of crime and worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of children in unsafe living conditions. She has also played a pivotal role in the Family Drug Treatment Court program, displaying a firm commitment to the rights and dignity of all who interact with the criminal justice system.”

Nash is a graduate of Concordia University Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and the Widener University Commonwealth Law School.

“I’m honored by the governor’s trust and the opportunity to serve the people of Price County,” said Nash. “The role of a prosecutor is to pursue justice with fairness, sound judgment, and respect for the law. My focus will be on doing the work carefully and consistently; supporting victims, working collaboratively with law enforcement, and ensuring that the justice system serves the community with integrity.”