Crandon man arrested in child pornography investigation

A Crandon man is being held on $100-thousand cash bond after being arrested on an allegation of possession of child pornography.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest of 34-year-old Benjamin Ritchie followed an investigation into online offenses involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

The investigation began in December after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Local and state investigators conducted a digital investigation which led to a search warrant for a residence in Crandon.

Ritchie was arrested earlier this month.

Court proceedings are pending.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says no further details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of victims.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is dedicated to identifying, arresting, and prosecuting individuals who exploit children through the internet and other digital technologies. The Task Force also works to identify and rescue victims and provide resources for prevention and education.

Anyone with information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact 715-478-3331 or submit tips to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.org.