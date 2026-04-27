Man accused in deadly stabbing of brother in Marathon County

Investigators believe a man’s brother is the person who fatally stabbed him in Marathon County.

Sunday morning at 12:32 a.m., the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received word of the stabbing at a home on Norrie Road in the Town of Norrie.

57-year-old Thomas Anker was found with a stab wound.

Lifesaving efforts were made, but Thomas Anker was declared dead at the scene.

His brother, 58-year-old Timothy Anker was arrested and booked into the Marathon County Jail, accused of 1st degree reckless homicide.

Investigators say they believe the incident was an act of domestic violence, and that there is no threat to the public.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, Mattoon EMS, Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.