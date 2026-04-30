One dead in Taylor County shooting

A shooting in Taylor County killed a man.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report saying a man had been accidently shot Tuesday at 8:49 p.m.

Emergency workers rushed to a home in the 1300 block of County Road E in the Town of Little Black.

An unresponsive man was found in the yard.

Lifesaving efforts were not successful, and the man was declared dead at the scene.

A man was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Jail.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (WI DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Taylor County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Taylor County District Attorney’s Office.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, no other information is being released at this time.