© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One dead in Taylor County shooting

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 30, 2026 at 7:17 AM CDT

A shooting in Taylor County killed a man.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report saying a man had been accidently shot Tuesday at 8:49 p.m.

Emergency workers rushed to a home in the 1300 block of County Road E in the Town of Little Black.

An unresponsive man was found in the yard.

Lifesaving efforts were not successful, and the man was declared dead at the scene.

A man was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Jail.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (WI DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Taylor County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Taylor County District Attorney’s Office.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, no other information is being released at this time.
Tags
Crime & Courts shootingfatalitytaylor countyWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate