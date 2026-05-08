Animal mistreatment case investigated in Marathon County

A Marathon County man faces accusations of animal mistreatment.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Joseph Carey of the Town of Day was taken into custody Thursday.

He was booked for eight counts of felony mistreatment of animals causing death, and ten counts of misdemeanor mistreatment of animals.

On April 25, 2026, Sheriff’s Office deputies visited Carey’s residence on Folz Road after receiving a report of multiple deceased and emaciated dogs.

Deputies located eight deceased dogs and ten emaciated dogs, all of the same breed.

The ten surviving dogs, along with two of the deceased dogs, were taken to the Marathon County

Humane Society for evaluation and examination.

Carey was scheduled to make an initial appearance in Marathon County Circuit Court Friday.